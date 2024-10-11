Shabana Azmi To Receive Excellence In Cinema Award At MAMI Festival 2024

New Delhi: Legendary actress Shabana Azmi is set to receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, honoring her extraordinary career that spans five decades.

The announcement, made by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), recognizes Azmi’s unparalleled contributions to both parallel and mainstream Indian cinema, a journey that has earned her a place as one of the most celebrated actors in Indian film history.

Have A Look At The Post:

The post reads, ''The legacy of Shabana Azmi extends far beyond cinema. Her contribution to the world of art-house and commercial cinema showcases the sheer power of her craft.

We are honoured to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 glorious years in cinema by bestowing her with an Excellence in Cinema Award and a special screening of one of her most acclaimed films - Arth.''

Shabana Azmi's Iconic Journey

Shabana Azmi’s remarkable journey began with her debut in Shyam Benegal’s Ankur in 1974, marking the start of a series of memorable performances. She went on to captivate audiences and critics alike with her roles in films such as Arth, Swami, Sparsh, Mandi, Masoom, Ek Din Achanak, Godmother, Earth, and Fire.

Her body of work has not only expanded the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema but also contributed to the evolution of women’s roles on screen, consistently challenging societal norms and redefining the essence of a leading actress.

Azmi’s extensive career is characterized by her versatility and fearless dedication to portraying complex characters. Her performances have left an indelible mark on the industry, making her a true icon.

This event promises an in-depth exploration of Azmi's inspiring 50-year journey and the wealth of experiences she has gathered over her illustrious career.