Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, George Clooney to become 'Richest Actor in World', only Indian in the list - Check complete list

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has raced past the likes of Hollywood giants Tom Cruise and George Clooney in the 'World's Richest Actors'. The list shared on Twitter by World Of Statistics data, SRK is the only Indian actor to feature in the compilation. On the number 1 spot is American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jerry Seinfeld with the net worth of $1 Billion.

On number second spot is Tyler Perry with $1 Billion worth followed by actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson with $800 million to boast about. On number 4 place is Shah Rukh Khan with $770 million net worth beating Tom Cruise and George Clooney respectively.

Full List of Richest Actors in the World

1- Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

2- Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

3- Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

4- Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

5- Tom Cruise: $620 million

6- Jackie Chan: $520 million

7- George Clooney: $500 million

8- Robert De Niro: $500 million

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, SRK has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The audience will see them in a never-seen-before action sequence on-screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Pathaan, he also has two other big releases - Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.