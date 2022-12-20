topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only Indian star to feature in Empire's list of 50 Greatest Actors of all time!

SRK News: In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature,  other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only Indian star to feature in Empire's list of 50 Greatest Actors of all time!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has a global fandom, has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, screen presence, and humbleness. Now one of the World’s biggest leading magazines has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list.

Releasing the list on social media, the magazine shared the list of the top 50 great actors of all time.  They wrote “Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.

In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature,  other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others. Currently, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan newsEmpire's 50 Greatest Actors of all time listEmpire's listEmpire magazineSRKSRK news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war