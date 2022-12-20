Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only Indian star to feature in Empire's list of 50 Greatest Actors of all time!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has a global fandom, has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, screen presence, and humbleness. Now one of the World’s biggest leading magazines has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list.

Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.



In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature, other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others. Currently, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.