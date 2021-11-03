Shah Rukh Khan breaks 2 decades-old annual tradition on 56 birthday, fans disappointed

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar, rather we would say world's biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old. As it is no hidden fact that the King Khan and his family have not been in their best time due to Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug seizure case. However, the family got a breather after Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan in the case, thus allowing his release from the jail, where he was lodged for more than two weeks.

With his son's homecoming from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, the Badshah Khan had enough reason to celebrate his birthday on November 2 with his family. However, in a disappointment to his legion of fans, Shah Rukh broke an age-old tradition that he had been following for almost 20 years - that is, stepping up on the parapet of his palatial home Mannat, and waving and blowing kisses to thousands of his fans, gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. However, the true fans of Shah Rukh must have surely understood the reason behind it and continue to love and support the actor.

But this year, Shah Rukh didn't step out on his balcony to greet his fans, who, like every year, had assembled outside his residence. In fact, according to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's manager asked police officials deployed outside Mannat to disperse fans, for security reasons, who had been waiting there.

Meanwhile, as per India Today, due to the nightmarish events around Aryan Khan in the past month, Shah Rukh and his family decided to celebrate his birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has films like 'Pathan' and another untitled project by Atlee in his kitty.

