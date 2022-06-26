NEW DELHI: The youngest action hero in the industry, Tiger Shroff's action sequences are something that has not only started a whole new rage amongst the masses but also marked a special place of the star in the industry. He has become an inspiration to not only common people but also the prominent personalities of the industry and the new big name who has joined the league of Tiger's fandom is nonother than Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, while SRK was on a live session, Tiger came up to join him, to which the king khan was seen praising him and spoke how he is an inspiration to him. He said, "I also want to say this to a friend who has come online, Tiger Shroff, more than a friend, like my baby, because he is dada's son. Thank you very much for commenting here and when I saw WAR with Siddharth and you in it, I got really inspired to try and do an action film, ofcourse my action is not half as good as yours but I am trying my best. I am trying to get my muscles tight, not coming as sharp as yours but I will keep trying. You are an inspiration man, inshallah, I will get an opportunity to work with you someday and I am very proud with what you have achieved. Thank you for coming on live".

It certainly came as a big thing for Tiger to hear such humble words from the biggest star of this generation and while replying to the same, Tiger took to his social media and shared a thankful note for the same. He wrote the caption, "Means the world coming from one the greatest entertainers in the world made my day sir thank you so much!"

"Cant be spoken about with you in the same breathe sir but thank you so much for the kind words and i dont think any action hero cant 'react' in action like you "

On the film front, Tiger has 'Ganapath', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Rambo' under his belt.