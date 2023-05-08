topStoriesenglish2604658
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Crosses 100-Day Mark In Cinemas

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, released in theatres in January this year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan', produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1050 crore gross at the global box office! 

The film which stars the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, along with megastars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, recorded another remarkable feat in recent times over the weekend. 'Pathaan' has now crossed over 100 days in cinemas! 

A veteran trade source says, "Before Pathaan, 100 days in cinemas were crossed by films like KGF, Kantara, RRR which gave rise to the narrative that South cinema is ruling the roost over Hindi cinema. Pathaan has not only blunted that narrative with a film that has become the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film and has now also crossed 100 days in cinemas. Indian cinema is doing well and that’s all that matters given how the pandemic affected the movie business across the country. It is a truly rare feat in recent times and shows the unanimous love that Pathaan has received not just in India but also globally!"

'Pathaan' is also the highest-grossing film of the fabled YRF's spy universe that has only delivered blockbusters like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'War'!

