VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE

Shah Rukh Khan Follows Pathaan Trend, Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine Ahead Of Jawan Release - VIRAL VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan At Vaishno Devi Temple: Viral videos of the superstar from Katra have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan Follows Pathaan Trend, Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine Ahead Of Jawan Release - VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan followed the trend of visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Temple situated at Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of his massive release Jawan. Last year in December, videos and pictures of him from the divine abode of Navdurga Goddess had gone viral all over social media much before the release of Pathaan. 

In the video clipping shared by various fan clubs on social platforms, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a blue hoodie, face covered with a face and walking towards Vaishno Devi Shrine amid tight security. His bodyguard can be seen walking ahead of the badshah. Take a look here: 


Today, SRK will be seen at the grand Jawan audio launch in Chennai. Also, the much-awaited Jawan trailer will be out on August 31, 2023. t's less than two weeks left for the release of the film and the trailer will definitely set the excitement for SRK's action-packed entertainer a notch higher. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Last year, ahead of the Pathaan release, SRK visited Mecca and Vaishno Devi shrine paying his obeisance to the almighty. 

 

 

