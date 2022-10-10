Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan, Suhana jet off to Dubai for vacation, check their airport looks

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan seems to be inseparable. The siblings were snapped jetting off from Mumbai airport on Sunday (October 10). Their cousin Arjun Chibba was also there. Suhana, who has been maintaining a fit physique for her debut project 'The Archies', looked radiant in white joggers and a white crop top paired with a cropped jacket.

On the other hand, her Aryan opted for a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Apart from holding his luggage that included a mini trolley, Aryan also carried his guitar on his back.

It's unknown where Shah Rukh Khan's children were heading. However, hours later, Aryan and Suhana's cousin Arjun dropped a picture on storyline of Dubai's skyline, hinting that they all are holidaying in the UAE.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's multi-starrer project 'The Archies'. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It will exclusively stream on Netflix, and is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies'. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. If reports are to be believed, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer soon and that too for a web series.

In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said that though his son is a 'good writer', he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.