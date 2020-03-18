Shah Rukh Khan in 'Baazigar' still looks so fresh: Siddharth Nigam

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth Nigam is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He really loved SRK's acting -- especially in "Baazigar".

"I love the way Shah Rukh portrays his characters in 'Baazigar' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Every time I watch it, he looks so fresh. 'Baazigar' is my favourite film with him - his character is very strong and it's a feel-good character which is unique, and I don't think anyone else could've played it better," Siddharth said on the sidelines of Sony MAX2's ‘Timeless Digital Awards'.

Siddharth is currently wooing the audience with his role in the TV show " Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga".