Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850425https://zeenews.india.com/people/shah-rukh-khan-responds-to-a-fan-who-asks-to-touch-him-publicly-2850425.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Responds To A Fan Who Asks To Touch Him Publicly

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his wit, had a hilarious response when a fan at a Dubai event said, “I want to touch you.”

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Responds To A Fan Who Asks To Touch Him Publicly Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, currently in Dubai for an event hosted by DAMAC Properties, once again proved why he is the King of Wit and Charm. During the fan interaction, SRK entertained the audience with his signature pose, iconic dialogues, and candid responses.

One fan, overwhelmed with excitement, expressed his love for the actor, to which Shah Rukh humorously replied, “I know, I also love you. We can marry after this.” The moment, however, that caught everyone’s attention was when another fan openly said, “I want to touch you.”

 

Shah Rukh, in his classic witty style, responded, “Arre aise thode na bolte hai publicly (who says like this publicly)? ‘I want to touch you, touch you, touch you.’ Mereko bhi sharam aati hai. Aise thode na publicly koi bolega… Abhi hoon main yahi pe hoon, jaa nahi raha hoon (Even I feel shy. Who says this publicly? I am right here, I am not going anywhere).”

The playful exchange left fans in splits, once again proving SRK’s effortless ability to engage and entertain his admirers. His Dubai visit has already been making waves, with multiple viral videos and pictures from the event circulating on social media.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK