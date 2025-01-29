Shah Rukh Khan Responds To A Fan Who Asks To Touch Him Publicly

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, currently in Dubai for an event hosted by DAMAC Properties, once again proved why he is the King of Wit and Charm. During the fan interaction, SRK entertained the audience with his signature pose, iconic dialogues, and candid responses.

One fan, overwhelmed with excitement, expressed his love for the actor, to which Shah Rukh humorously replied, “I know, I also love you. We can marry after this.” The moment, however, that caught everyone’s attention was when another fan openly said, “I want to touch you.”

SRK in a hilarious moment with a fan: ‘Arre aise thodina bolte hai publically, Meko bhi sharam aati hai!’ And then, ‘Abhi yahi hu mai, abhi kahi nahi jaa raha’ iamsrk DAMACOfficial ShahRukhKhan SRK DamacProperties KingKhan Dubai King pictwitter.comVuqEg7lP4u — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 28, 2025

Shah Rukh, in his classic witty style, responded, “Arre aise thode na bolte hai publicly (who says like this publicly)? ‘I want to touch you, touch you, touch you.’ Mereko bhi sharam aati hai. Aise thode na publicly koi bolega… Abhi hoon main yahi pe hoon, jaa nahi raha hoon (Even I feel shy. Who says this publicly? I am right here, I am not going anywhere).”

The playful exchange left fans in splits, once again proving SRK’s effortless ability to engage and entertain his admirers. His Dubai visit has already been making waves, with multiple viral videos and pictures from the event circulating on social media.