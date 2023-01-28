Shah Rukh Khan Reveals how son Abram Khan Reacted After Watching Action-Masala Pathaan

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ended his four-year lull at cinemas with massive blockbuster 'Pathaan'. The film has broken several records and made history at the box office as it is said to have collected over Rs 300 crore in mere three days of its release. Shah Rukh, who has been promoting his films by regularly conducting 'Ask Me Anything' sessions on social media, recently talked about his youngest son, AbRam's views on his latest release.

During one such AMA sessions, a fan questioned Shah Rukh Khan about AbRam's thought on 'Pathaan'. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied that his son talked about Karma. The user asked, "@iamsrk Abrams response after watching pathaan ? #AskSRK." The actor said, " I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it."

I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another user asked the actor how happy he is after the success of his new release. "How happy are you in last 3 days," the user asked. Shah Rukh Khan said that he feels "as happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated."

Thank u so much for all the love but enjoy safely. #Pathaan https://t.co/VzP5PJgtpO January 28, 2023

'Pathaan' has not only recorded the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting Rs 313 crore gross worldwide, the film also became the first in 33 years to have housefull shows in Kashmir. The cinema halls reopened in Kashmir last year after being shut for three decades due to threats and attacks by militants. Vikas Dhar, owner of Kashmir's only multiplex theatre, said all the shows of the spy thriller were houseful on the first day of its release on Wednesday.

'Pathaan' is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.