Shah Rukh Khan rushes to Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan ahead of bail hearing - Watch video

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached the Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. He was clicked for the first time ever since Aryan was arrested in the drugs case on October 3, 2021. The bail application of all three accused including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was rejected by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday.

Aryan Khan's legal team moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail for him in the drug seizure case and it will be heard today.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the first video of Shah Rukh Khan reaching the Arthur Road Jail.

Soon after the bail was denied, social media erupted with reactions with many Bollywood stars slamming it.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act, according to PTI.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on a cruise ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case so far including 18 males and 2 females - all lodged in separate jail barracks.