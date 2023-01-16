topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SUHANA KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan impresses fans as she steps out in no makeup look with mom Gauri Khan- Watch viral video

Suhana Khan's video in no makeup look went viral on social media as she stepped out with mom Gauri Khan. The star kid's look was appreciated by the fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan impresses fans as she steps out in no makeup look with mom Gauri Khan- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood and will soon be making her acting debut. Now recently, Suhana was papped with her mother Gauri Khan as they were coming out of their car. Suhana had donned a casual outfit without makeup and her look was appreciated by the fans.  

As soon as the video was shared by the paparazzi account, fans of the star kid started posting their love in the comments section. “Kuchh bhi shahruk ki beti humesha descent lgti hai no drama no attention seeker like other celebrity,” a user commented. “She actually looks quite lovely without all that plastered make up she seems to favour all the time,” added another user. 

Watch viral video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan and a younger brother named Abram Khan. Recently, there were rumours that Suhana is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, however, nothing has been confirmed by any of them yet. 

Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.   

Live Tv

Suhana KhanSuhana Khan no makeup lookSuhana Khan viral videosuhana khan picsSuhana Khan filmSuhana Khan papped

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?