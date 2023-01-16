Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan impresses fans as she steps out in no makeup look with mom Gauri Khan- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood and will soon be making her acting debut. Now recently, Suhana was papped with her mother Gauri Khan as they were coming out of their car. Suhana had donned a casual outfit without makeup and her look was appreciated by the fans.

As soon as the video was shared by the paparazzi account, fans of the star kid started posting their love in the comments section. “Kuchh bhi shahruk ki beti humesha descent lgti hai no drama no attention seeker like other celebrity,” a user commented. “She actually looks quite lovely without all that plastered make up she seems to favour all the time,” added another user.

Watch viral video

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan and a younger brother named Abram Khan. Recently, there were rumours that Suhana is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, however, nothing has been confirmed by any of them yet.

Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.