Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes belly dance classes online amid coronavirus lockdown, see pic

After giving a make-up tutorial to mom Gauri, Suhana Khan is currently busy taking belly dance classes online.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes belly dance classes online amid coronavirus lockdown, see pic

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan is finding new ways to avoid boredom while staying at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. After giving a make-up tutorial to mom Gauri, she is currently busy taking belly dance classes online. Over the weekend, a picture of Suhana was shared by Mumbai-based belly dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja, wherein she revealed that SRK and Gauri’s darling daughter is taking the classes online.

“Challenging ourselves with rolls. Belly dance online classes with Suhana Khan,” read Sanjana’s caption for the post. It features both of them in a collage. Suhana smiles in a black casual outfit and looks lovely.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures from Suhana and Gauri’s make-up tutorial day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Experimenting

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 627k followers, including stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday (her BFF) and of course, her parents Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Suhana is studying at film school at New York University. She also aspires to be an actress. Last year, she made her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.   

