Shah Rukh Khan shares glimpses of birthday celebration with fans, calls it ‘The sea of love’- Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one such personality who is loved by all! Yesterday, the actor celebrated his 57th birthday and received love and wishes from all across the world. Die-hard fans of the actor also came outside his residence Mannat to wish him and see his glimpse. Today, SRK shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he thanked the hundreds of fans who came all the way to Mannat on his birthday. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen coming out on the terrace of his bungalow as he waves at the fans. “The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all,” SRK captioned the post.

See the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan

Yesterday, SRK had also shared a selfie with his fans who had arrived outside Mannat. “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy,” he had posted.

On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the official teaser of his next action thriller film `Pathaan` which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is currently getting a lot of praise from the audience. SRK’s much awaited comeback film ‘Pathaan’ is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan`.