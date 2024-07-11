Shah Rukh Khan Shines At IFFM 2024 With Dual Best Actor Nominations; 'Jawan', 'Dunki' Lead Film Nominations

New Delhi: Set to take place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the awards ceremony is scheduled from August 15 to August 25.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan has been nominated for Best Actor for his roles in 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' joining esteemed nominees Vikrant Massey, Fahadh Faasil, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Mithun Chakraborty in this competitive category.

Both of SRK’s films have secured nominations in the prestigious Best Film category. 'Jawan' delivered thrilling action and adventure, capturing global audiences and smashing box office records. Meanwhile, 'Dunki' has made a significant impact worldwide, earning acclaim and setting new standards for success.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, 'Dunki' has garnered attention at the festival with a Best Film nomination, celebrated for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Rajkumar Hirani has also been nominated for Best Director for his exceptional work on 'Dunki.’

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind 'Jawan' and 'Dunki,' celebrated these nominations on social media, marking another milestone in Indian cinema's global recognition.