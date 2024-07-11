Advertisement
ACTOR SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Shines At IFFM 2024 With Dual Best Actor Nominations; 'Jawan', 'Dunki' Lead Film Nominations

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, marking its 15th edition, has unveiled its highly anticipated nominations for the year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan Shines At IFFM 2024 With Dual Best Actor Nominations; 'Jawan', 'Dunki' Lead Film Nominations Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Set to take place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the awards ceremony is scheduled from August 15 to August 25.
This year, Shah Rukh Khan has been nominated for Best Actor for his roles in 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' joining esteemed nominees Vikrant Massey, Fahadh Faasil, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Mithun Chakraborty in this competitive category.

Both of SRK’s films have secured nominations in the prestigious Best Film category. 'Jawan' delivered thrilling action and adventure, capturing global audiences and smashing box office records. Meanwhile, 'Dunki' has made a significant impact worldwide, earning acclaim and setting new standards for success.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, 'Dunki' has garnered attention at the festival with a Best Film nomination, celebrated for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Rajkumar Hirani has also been nominated for Best Director for his exceptional work on 'Dunki.’

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind 'Jawan' and 'Dunki,' celebrated these nominations on social media, marking another milestone in Indian cinema's global recognition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

