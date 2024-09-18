Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In Style At Mumbai Airport Amid Tight Security

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King', was recently seen arriving at Mumbai airport, sporting a trendy and stylish look.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shah Rukh once again captivated fans with his casual yet cool ensemble
  • His look was elevated with a brown leather jacket and a black cap adorned with a red X
  • SRK is prepping to begin work on 'King', marking his first on-screen collab with Suhana
Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In Style At Mumbai Airport Amid Tight Security Pic Credit: Instagram

Known for his charismatic presence both on and off the screen, Shah Rukh once again captivated fans with his casual yet cool ensemble. The actor was spotted on September 18, 2024, at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a black t-shirt paired with ice-blue denim featuring a unique design.  

His look was cool airport look was elevated with a brown leather jacket and a black cap adorned with a red X. He carried a brown sling bag as he made his way to his car, all while being escorted by heavy security. 

Have a look at the video:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 

Earlier this month, SRK marked the first anniversary of his blockbuster 'Jawan'. In celebration, he shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude to the film’s director Atlee, co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and the entire cast and crew.  

He also thanked fans for their overwhelming support, writing, “The film that we made with a lot of heart… has turned one year ‘old’ today… or shall I say one year ‘Jawan’. Without the storytelling, skill and vision of @atlee47, this film wouldn’t have been possible and of course… massy massy massy!!!” 

Shah Rukh added, “Sending my love to the team that toiled away to make this film what it is — @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi, @deepikapadukone, all the Chief’s girls and @redchilliesent!! And thank you to the audiences for accepting our film with such love and happiness!!! #1YearOfJawan.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 

Exciting news for 'Jawan' fans came with the announcement that the film is set to release in Japan on November 29, 2024. Shah Rukh shared this update with his fans, writing, “The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan!” 

On the professional front, SRK has lent his voice to the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', directed by Barry Jenkins, which is scheduled for a December 20, 2024 release in Indian theaters.  

He is also preparing to begin work on 'King', a highly anticipated film that marks his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand, with Abhishek Bachchan rumored to play the antagonist, and Abhay Verma in a significant role.

