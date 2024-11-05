Shah Rukh Khan Talks About The Fights Between Aryan Khan And Suhana Khan, Reveals Who’s Side He’s On

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan got candid like never before in his latest appearance at his birthday event held in Mumbai where he made a massive revelation of quitting smoking after 30 years of addiction. The superstar answered several questions at the event where he was quizzed about the property fights between his kids and whose side he takes. Shah Rukh Khan mentioned by God's grace his kids haven't started fighting yet for his property but if that ever happens he will side with his beloved daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan won hearts with his answer and showed how he keeps his daughter empowered and deserves equal rights over everything he owns. The actor chose his daughter over his sons, and this has melted his fan's hearts and how.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan choosing his daughter Suhana over his sons.

Suhana Khan is King Khan’s princess and even she chose an acting career just like her father. The girl who made her debut with The Archies on OTT is gearing up for a massive theatrical release along with her father Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana is reportedly playing a pivotal role in King along with Shah Rukh Khan.