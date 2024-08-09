Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776181
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan To Hold Public Conversation At Cinema GranRex On August 11 After Heading To Locarno

Due to Overwhelming Demand, the Event Has Been Moved to a Larger Venue

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan To Hold Public Conversation At Cinema GranRex On August 11 After Heading To Locarno (Image: @filmfestlocarno/Instagram)

New Delhi: The king of bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport, leaving for Switzerland to receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival after that Khan is scheduled to engage in a highly anticipated public conversation on August 11 at 5 PM local time.

The initial venue for SRK’s public discussion was overwhelmed by demand, prompting a move to the more spacious Cinema GranRex. The event will be livestreamed to accommodate fans around the globe, providing an exceptional opportunity for a wider audience to engage with the global icon.

The Locarno Film Festival, held annually in Switzerland, will also feature a special screening on August 10 to honor Khan’s remarkable contributions to cinema. This tribute underscores his influential performances and the lasting impact he has made on the global film industry.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award recognizes Khan’s outstanding career, which spans over three decades and includes more than 100 films. His recent successes with blockbuster hits such as 'Pathaan', ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’ have further solidified his position as a major force in cinema. This accolade follows his 2018 induction into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), highlighting his profound global influence.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award has previously honored cinematic legends like Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte and will now honour Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable career achievements.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India