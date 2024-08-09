Shah Rukh Khan To Hold Public Conversation At Cinema GranRex On August 11 After Heading To Locarno

New Delhi: The king of bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport, leaving for Switzerland to receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival after that Khan is scheduled to engage in a highly anticipated public conversation on August 11 at 5 PM local time.

The initial venue for SRK’s public discussion was overwhelmed by demand, prompting a move to the more spacious Cinema GranRex. The event will be livestreamed to accommodate fans around the globe, providing an exceptional opportunity for a wider audience to engage with the global icon.

The Locarno Film Festival, held annually in Switzerland, will also feature a special screening on August 10 to honor Khan’s remarkable contributions to cinema. This tribute underscores his influential performances and the lasting impact he has made on the global film industry.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award recognizes Khan’s outstanding career, which spans over three decades and includes more than 100 films. His recent successes with blockbuster hits such as 'Pathaan', ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’ have further solidified his position as a major force in cinema. This accolade follows his 2018 induction into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), highlighting his profound global influence.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award has previously honored cinematic legends like Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte and will now honour Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable career achievements.