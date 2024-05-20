Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Actors Who Are Making Waves As Entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Bollywood is not just a film industry; it's a universe of stars whose influence often extends beyond the silver screen. Many actors have successfully ventured into the business world, proving their prowess as entrepreneurs. Here’s a look at some of Bollywood's brightest stars who are making waves with their business ventures while continuing to showcase their incredible acting skills.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the "King of Bollywood," is not only a phenomenal actor but also a shrewd businessman. His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, is a major player in Bollywood, involved in film production, VFX, and television, producing numerous hit films known for their high-quality visual effects. Additionally, Khan co-owns the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders with actress Juhi Chawla, making it one of the most popular and successful teams in the league.

Navneet Malik

Navneet Malik, known for his versatility and dedication to fitness, has also stepped into the entrepreneurial world with his innovative platform, Starnex. This venture bridges the gap between artists and casting directors, offering workshops and casting auditions to help aspiring actors find opportunities. Starnex aims to democratize access to casting and training resources, making it easier for newcomers to break into Bollywood while Malik continues to shine in his acting career.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, celebrated for her performances and striking screen presence, has also made significant strides in business. Through Ka Enterprises, she has invested in various startups, including the Greek yogurt brand Epigamia and furniture rental company Furlenco. Her investments reflect her interest in diverse industries and innovative products. Moreover, her clothing line, All About You, launched in collaboration with Myntra, offers contemporary and stylish designs known for their inclusive sizing and fashion-forward pieces.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, acclaimed for his acting and dancing skills, extends his passion for fitness into his brand HRX. This fitness brand offers a range of apparel, accessories, and workout gear, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Roshan's dedication to health is mirrored in his entrepreneurial efforts, making HRX a successful extension of his persona.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, a superstar known for his blockbuster movies and charitable endeavors, has also made significant strides in business. His charitable foundation and clothing brand, Being Human, funds education and healthcare initiatives. The brand is known for its stylish casual wear and philanthropic efforts. Additionally, Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Television (SKTV), produces TV shows and films, expanding his influence in the entertainment industry.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses, ventured into the beauty industry with her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty. Launched in collaboration with Nykaa, this brand offers a wide range of inclusive and high-quality makeup products that cater to diverse skin tones and types. Kaif's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality are evident in her successful business venture.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, known for his versatility and action-packed performances, has diversified his interests with multiple business ventures. He co-owns Hari Om Entertainment with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, a production house involved in producing successful films. His other production venture, Grazing Goat Pictures, focuses on creating unique and diverse content. Kumar is also an investor in GOQii, a preventive healthcare company that promotes a holistic lifestyle through wearable fitness trackers and personalized coaching.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, a talented actress known for her impactful roles, has ventured into the fashion industry with her sustainable clothing line for kids, Ed-a-Mamma. This brand promotes eco-friendly and ethical fashion, focusing on comfortable and stylish children’s wear while being environmentally conscious. Bhatt’s commitment to sustainability and fashion innovation is reflected in her entrepreneurial success.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy, a respected actor with a strong screen presence, runs Ace Security and Protection, a company providing top-notch security services to Bollywood stars and high-profile clients. Known for its professionalism, Ace Security has become a trusted name in the industry, showcasing Roy's ability to excel both in front of the camera and in business.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, known for her charm and acting prowess, has also embraced entrepreneurship. She co-owns a chain of F45 functional training gyms in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, promoting fitness and health. Additionally, her startup, Starring You, aims to help young actors get cast in the entertainment industry by providing a platform for networking and auditions. Singh's dedication to fitness and her passion for helping others succeed in the industry highlight her multifaceted talents.

These actors have not only captivated audiences with their performances but have also demonstrated their business acumen by launching and managing successful ventures across various industries. Their entrepreneurial spirit inspires many, proving that Bollywood stars are more than just actors—they are also savvy business leaders.