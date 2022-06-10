CHENNAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is now all hail and hearty. On Thursday, he visited Mahabalipuram to attend his 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Tamil film director-producer Vignesh Shivan. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani dropped a few pictures in which the superstar is seen exuding his charm in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses.

As per media reports, the superstar had mild symptoms and looked suave during his first public appearance post being diagnosed with the virus. However, netizens were not too pleased seeing him stepping out for big event within just a few days of his COVID recovery. One user wrote, "2 din pehle hua aur recover bhi ho gya" while another Instagram user commented, "COVID hua tha kii acidity 2 din mai hii shi ho gya".

Questioning if the actor was indeed COVID positive, another internet user commented, "COVID nahi zukam tha".

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee had unveiled the first look of their collaboration, which stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. Revealing the film's release date and title, Shah Rukh Khan posted a first look video and wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Speaking about the film, SRK said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen essaying the lead in 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki'.

