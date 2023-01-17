Shah Rukh Khan wears a high-end watch worth a whopping Rs 4 cr - See Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines these days due to his upcoming release 'Pathaan.' The actor's clothes and looks are being praised by his fans and now his watch has taken over the internet. Netizens are surprised to know the cost of SRK's expensive watches.

Everyone is aware of the actor's nawabi hobbies of expensive watches but the one he wore recently has made headlines. SRK attended the opening ceremony of the International League T20 and at the event, he wore a stunning watch whose cost is now doing rounds on social media. SRK's watch is worth of Rs. 4 crores 74 lakh 47 thousand rupees.

The brand #AudemarsPiguet watch which @iamsrk is wearing is worth rupees 4,74,47,984.00

4Crore 74Laks 47Thounds Rupees. pic.twitter.com/lSgK8Ld5oO — Shahebaz (@Shahebaz4Srk) January 16, 2023

As beautiful as this watch is, its price is very surprising. Actually, a fan of Bollywood's 'Baadshah' found out the price of the actor's special watch. The watch is of Audemars Piguet brand, whose model is named Royal Oak Perchual Calendar. The market value of the watch is around 4 crore 74 lakh 47 thousand rupees.

Knowing the price of Shahrukh’s watch, the fans are shocked, they have now taken it to social media and are expressing their views. One user wrote, 'I will buy its 40th copy from Sarojini, 400 rupees.' Another user wrote, 'Time looks the same, what is special?' Also, many of the actor's fans have praised Shah Rukh's beautiful watch.

'Pathaan' is about to release on January 25, its recently released trailer is making a splash on social media. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also a part of this film.