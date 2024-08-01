Advertisement
ACTOR SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Wears Sunglasses To Siddharth Anand’s Birthday Night Bash

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry at 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan Wears Sunglasses To Siddharth Anand’s Birthday Night Bash Image: ANI

Mumbai: For the occasion, he opted for casual attire. He wore a black T-shirt and blue denim trousers with sunglasses. His hair was tied behind his head in a ponytail.

Siddharth Anand, who is known for films such as 'Salaam Namaste', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', and 'Anjaana Anjaani', recently celebrated his birthday.

The ace filmmaker collaborated with SRK for the 2023 blockbuster film 'Pathaan'

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the upcoming film 'King.' Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video.
If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.  

