Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat gets diamond-studded nameplates, check out inside pics of his swanky abode

NEW DELHI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, is among the busiest actors in Bollywood right now. He has three back-to-back releases next year and has been travelling extensively to complete his shoot and fulfill his professional commitments. The actor is currently in Jeddah for Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki', which also star Tapsee Pannu in a key role. In the meantime, pictures and videos of his Mumbai mansion Mannat have found its way to the internet and is going viral.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans on Sunday shared several pictures and videos of actor's lavish abode's new nameplate. Two new diamond-studded nameplates, with Mannat and Landsend, could be seen at Mannat entry gate on each sides. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat embossed on it. Well, the new design is super awesome and has left his fans thrilled.

Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow is one of the most famous places in Mumbai and is no less than a tourist destination for his fans. They are often seen getting clicked outside Mannat. Here, we take a look at some inside photos of his six-storeyed sprawling residence.

Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback with 'Pathaan', also starring Deepika Padukone and Jogn Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The first teaser of the film was dropped on the occasion of his birthday on November 2, which evoked massive response from the audience. Apart from that, he has 'Dunki' and Atlee's 'Jawaan' in his kitty. He will also be seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'.

While 'Dunki' is set for release on 22nd December 2023, 'Pathaan' will arrive in cinemas on 25th January 2023. 'Jawaan' is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for 'Tiger 3' immediately after the release of 'Pathaan', thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe," a well-placed source revealed to IANS.