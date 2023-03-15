Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Steps Out For Salon Session In Stylish Black Strappy Top, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan and ace designer Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan was recently papped as she stepped out for her salon session in Mumbai. The paps on duty clicked her pictures and a short video of her entering her car went viral on social media.

Suhana Khan donned a new hairdo and wore a black strappy top with grey baggy trousers. She looked comfy in her casual wear. Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, she flew out of Mumbai rocking her new hairstyle and fans couldn't help but notice. She wore a blue crop top that fitted well and cool cargo pants with it. Suhana Khan looked stunning in her new avatar.

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.