MUMBAI: A monochrome picture of Bollywood 'King' Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced on the internet. Originally shared by the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani, the picture seems to have been clicked recently. The photo gives a glimpse of the ever-handsome actor, who is gearing up for his roaring comeback after a hiatus of 4 years.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja dropped the photo and captioned it, "In a world full of Trends… A Timeless Classic!" The photo shows Shah Rukh looking straight into the camera with a cheeky smile. He is seen seated in his trademark style and is seen leaning towards the camera. He is seen wearing a full-sleeve tee and cargo pants, oozing oh-so-handsome vibes from the picture. As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy and rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement. Some of them speculated if this is SRK's latest look.

'Fukrey' actress Richa Chaddha also reacted to Shah Rukh's latest photo and wrote, "Haye".

Shah Rukh-Salman Khan to team up for a Bollywood thriller?

Meanwhile, buzz is strong that Shah Rukh Khan might be collaborating with Salman Khan for a thriller film, penned by Aditya Chopra, that could be the biggest movie of Indian cinema. As per recent reports, the `Karan Arjun` duo is currently in talks with the producer for the project that will cast both the actors in the lead roles. The film is going to be the costliest film in Indian cinema and details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Salman and Shah Rukh were last seen together in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' in 2019, in which the 'Sultan' actor made a special appearance in the film for the song `Issaqbaazi`, but it has been more than two decades since both the A-lister actors have collaborated for a full-fledged film.

Shah Rukh once in an interview was questioned about collaborating with Salman and Aamir in the future. To which he responded, "If you can afford us... then we will. But it is very difficult for all the three of us to work together, as we all have different working styles. But if a producer can afford us then we can see how things will flow."

Recently, the 'Swadesh' actor had a live session on his Instagram, where he stated, "it's never a working experience with Salman, it's always a love experience, happy experience and love experience".

On the work front, Shah Rukh has Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan', Atlee's 'Jawaan' and Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu on his bucket list. He is also said to be making special appearances in 'Brahmastra', 'Tiger 3' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

