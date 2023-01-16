Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crew lifts him up in unseen photo from film sets, pic go viral

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his big comeback to the silver screen with much-awaited action-thriller 'Pathaan'. The film is slated for release on January 25 and his fans can't keep calm. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 released 'Zero' and since then have made special appearances in films like 'Brahmastra' and 'Rocketery: The Nambi Effect'.

In the meantime, a few pictures of the Bollywood superstar from the sets of his film has gone viral on the internet. In the photos, the entire crew of 'Pathaan' including director Siddharth Anand are seen carrying Shah Rukh in their arms. Named Rajvi Asher, the crew member wrote, "Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye" JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS ! #10DaysToPathaan"

The superstar recently showcased the trailer of the film on 'Burj Khalifa' and fans were left in shouting for him. The actor's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram story section to share glimpses from the promotional event, which shows King Khan's fans cheering for him as the actor grooves to the song 'Jhomme Jo Pathaan'.



'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25.

The actor is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Paanu and Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara.