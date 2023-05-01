Aryan Khan Faces Major Backlash Over 'Insane Pricing' Of His Luxury Clothing Line

New Delhi: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan launched his luxury streetwear brand and it has taken over the internet. The website of his brand went live yesterday and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. On one hand, there was much-needed anticipation of Aryan's website and the products but on the other hand, people were quite shocked and surprised by the brand being 'ridiculously expensive', 'pricey.'

Last month, Aryan announced his luxury brand and his father Shah Rukh Khan promoted it. Even an advertisement featuring SRK was released and it created a lot of buzz. But, from a jacket costing around 2 lakhs to a sweatshirt being sold at 33,000, the pricing of the garments has shocked almost everyone and Aryan is facing major backlash over it.

Netizens flooded the comment section with their disappointment. One wrote,"Bhai I think ur brand will not last long...Kyuki 33,000 me ek shirt India me kon kharidega? Generally 6,000 rate rakh lete na tab sahi that" Another one added, "Kidney bechna padega ek t shirt lene ko," "Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it" wrote a social media user. One added, "It's a nice collection but too expensive. What a pity. Especially with shipping to Germany I would pay over 500 euros..... With all due respect, but that's not possible at all," another one wrote, "Way 2 expensive.... not for the 'common' people like us!"

On the work front, Aryan announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in YRF’s blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will next be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.