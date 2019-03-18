हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan looks dashing like dad in these latest pics! See inside

The photos show him enjoying at the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son Aryan Khan looks dashing like dad in these latest pics! See inside

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has grown up to be a handsome young lad and looks strikingly similar to his daddy cool. Aryan recently shared a few pictures of his chilling at Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes in France.

The photos show him enjoying at the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains. Aryan dons a bright tangerine jacket and looks dashing much like his dad SRK. Check out his photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Narcos

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

This has been the time of star kids making their loud entry into showbiz world. While late legendary star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor starred in 'Dhadak' last year alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan won many hearts with 'Kedarnath'.

Rumours of Aryan making his smashing entry in Bollywood have been floating around for quite some time now. Speculations were rife that none other than Karan Johar will launch Aryan in a Dharma Productions' venture. But nothing has been officially announcement.

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday is another star kid who is making her debut with Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year 2'.

Now, we really wanna see when Aryan will make his debut on the big screens!

 

Tags:
Aryan KhanSRK's sonAryan Khan picsAryan Khan photosShah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan's son
Next
Story

Can't beat, join them: Sharmila Tagore on Taimur-frenzy

Must Watch

PT13M49S

Pramod Sawant may be next CM of Goa: Sources