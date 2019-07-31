Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's gym outing calls for attention! Pics

New Delhi: B-Town 'Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput were recently spotted on a gym date. Well, the duo were papped outside the gym in Juhu, Mumbai and their style game was as usual on point.

Sasha donned a cool gym headband and wore casual comfy clothes while Mira turned heads in blue gym tights and white Nike top. She also carried an oversized black handbag. Check out the pictures of the coolest B-Town couple giving major relationship goals!

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

These days, Shahid is basking in the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh' which has generated a positive response from the viewers and gave the superstar his first solo release to have crossed Rs 250 crore at the Box Office.