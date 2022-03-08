हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor dedicates a special post to mom Neeliima, wife Mira Rajput on Women’s Day

On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Shahid Kapoor has penned a special heart-warming post for his mother Neliima Azeem and his beloved wife Mira Rajput. 

Shahid Kapoor dedicates a special post to mom Neeliima, wife Mira Rajput on Women's Day
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Shahid Kapoor has penned a special heart-warming post for his mother Neliima Azeem and his beloved wife Mira Rajput. 

 

Sharing a picture of the two, he wrote, “These 2 are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided supported and dedicated to and by women. And to see them every day doing their thing, is a thing of beauty in itself. Here’s to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place. Despite us..”

In the selfie, Mira and mom Neliima can be seen enjoying in a garden area and had all smiles while getting clicked. 

Meanwhile, Mira also shared a picture with Neliima in her Instagram Stories and captioned it as, “Happy Women's Day to my pillar of strength... You get me @neliimaazeem (two hearts emoji) Love you."

In the picture, both were looking gorgeous as ever and had all smiles for the camera. 

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. The duo is proud parents to two children-- Misha, and Zain.

 

