Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's son Zain looks all grown-up in latest pic, fans gush over his cuteness!

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture of their son Zain after a long time on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput&#039;s son Zain looks all grown-up in latest pic, fans gush over his cuteness!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor don't usually share pictures of their children Zain and Misha. However, Mira, who is an avid social media user, shared a picture of her son Zain after almost 2 years and he's all grown up now. 

In the picture, Mira can be seen smiling with Zain in the background. Although his face is blurred, fans could make out how much he's grown since the last time the parents had shared a picture of their son. 

Along with the picture, she also shared a cute caption sharing a conversation she had with her son. 

She wrote, "Zain now that Papa’s back can you stop sticking to me. No Mama now I will stick to you AND Papa"

Take a look at her post:

 

Mira has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits of her personal life.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

