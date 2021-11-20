हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Balaji Telefilms

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' rights acquired by Balaji Telefilms, Pen Marudhar for pan India release

Ekta Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, adds, "A film like 'Jersey' deserves a theatre viewing experience and it is exciting that we are able to bring forth this for the audience."

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Jersey&#039; rights acquired by Balaji Telefilms, Pen Marudhar for pan India release

Mumbai: The producers of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' have tied up with Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar for the film's pan-India theatrical release.

The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same title directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and as it diversifies its exhibition territory, the producers of the film have completed the tie-up keeping in the mind the best possible release of the film.

Producer Aman Gill says, "After a long wait we are excited to be releasing our film 'Jersey' in theatres and we feel there is no better partner than Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar to achieve the best release for our film."

Ekta Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, adds, "A film like 'Jersey' deserves a theatre viewing experience and it is exciting that we are able to bring forth this for the audience."

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar echoes the thoughts as he says, "The content of this film is worthy of showcasing in theaters, and we are glad to have this opportunity to associate and release a great film."

The film, which is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi, and also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. 'Jersey' is Shahid Kapoor's next mega release after his blockbuster outing 'Kabir Singh' and is all set for release on December 31, 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Balaji TelefilmsjerseyShahid KapoorEkta KapoorPen Marudhar
Next
Story

International Men's Day: Divyenndu Sharma shuns toxic masculinity, says 'men don't talk' - Watch

Must Watch

PT12M46S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Today the meeting of United Kisan Morcha will be held