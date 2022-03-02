Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa are married, bride shares first pics, Mira Rajput poses with hubby

NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa today (March 2) in a magical ceremony in Mahabaleshwar. The wedding was an intimate affair and attended by only closed ones. Their families joined the couple for the occasion and several pictures from the wedding festivities were on the internet.

'Padmavat' actor Shahid took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his newly-wed 'baby sister' Sanah Kapur. The 'Jersey' actor also penned a heartwarming wish for his sister on her special day. Sharing the adorable picture, Shahid wished Sanah and Mayank sunshine and good vibes.

Shahid looked handsome in a traditional black kurta with a matching nehru jacket and white pyjamas for the day. On the other hand, Sanah looked pretty in a blue and red lehenga on her special day. The brother-sister duo posed together for a stunning snap.

Sharing it, Shahid wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always…"



Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput too took to her social media handle and poured in love for the newlyweds Sanah and Mayank. She shared several solo pictures of the beautiful bride and wrote, "In a garden of love, there was magic Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank. wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day."

In one of the photos shared by Mira, she and Shahid, all dressed up for the wedding ceremony, are posing together. The couple look extremely stylish in the frame. Mira donned a white saree-lehenga outfit for the occasion.



Sanah Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night to share pictures from her day wedding.

The bride wore a pastel blue lehenga that she paired with a matching dupatta and an orange-red blouse, while the groom wore a patterned black kurta and jacket. Sanah captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

