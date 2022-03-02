हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah ties knot with Mayank Pahwa - Check FIRST pics!

Veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah has tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s sister Sanah ties knot with Mayank Pahwa - Check FIRST pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah has tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor's younger sister Sanah shared the official pictures from her wedding day.

 

Dressed in traditional attires with the pink floral decor in the background, the newlyweds looked adorable.

Sanah wore a colour coordinated lehenga choli. Her choli was red coloured while the lehenga and bridal veil were of pastel blue colour.

 

On the other hand, Mayank wore a black indo-western.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also shared a glimpse from the wedding ceremony.

 

While Shahid wore a black indo-western with white churidar, Mira was a vision to behold in a textured white saree.

For the unversed, Shahid's sister has featured alongside him in the 2015 rom-com 'Shaandaar'.

 

