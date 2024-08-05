Shaking Hands With Shah Rukh Khan Was An Emotional Moment Says John Cena As He Met The Superstar At The Ambani Wedding

Mumbai: Who isn't a fan of global superstar Shah Rukh Khan? The superstar enjoys the stardom like no other actor in the entire industry. Adding one more name to his fan list is the star himself John Cena. The WWE Champion turned actor John Cena arrived in India to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. John Cena revealed about being a star stuck and shared an emotional moment he shared with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. John in his latest interview with ANI was asked about his experience meeting the Jawan star at the Ambani wedding.

John Cena revealed how Shah Rukh Khan changed his life.

John Cena said," He did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them,"

John Cena calls it an emotional moment over meeting Shah Rukh Khan

In the same interview, John Cena added," It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

John even expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan through his social media where he mentioned how it was special and surreal to meet King Khan and he had a positive impact on him.