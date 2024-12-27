Shakti Kapoor Joined Bigg Boss 5 Only To Prove Shraddha Kapoor That He Can Stay Without Alcohol

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor recently opened up about his personal battle with alcohol addiction and the unique step he took to overcome it. In an interview with Rediff, Kapoor shared that his decision to participate in Bigg Boss 5 in 2011 stemmed from a desire to prove to his family, particularly his daughter Shraddha Kapoor, that he could stay away from alcohol.

The actor revealed, “I was not there to win but to prove to my children that I can stay away from alcohol for a month. I am proud that I could prove that.” Kapoor explained that his family had begun to believe he couldn’t last a day without drinking, and his stint on the reality show was his way of showing them otherwise.



Kapoor’s time in the Bigg Boss house turned out to be a transformative experience. Spending a month without alcohol, the actor said, earned him newfound respect from his family. His daughter Shraddha Kapoor was particularly moved by his efforts. According to Kapoor, she later said, “I want to be born as your daughter again in my next life.”

His wife, Shivangi Kolhapure, also expressed her pride. Kapoor shared, “My wife was very happy with how I conducted myself on the show. She even said she loved me more than ever. I told her that I would take her on another honeymoon!”

When Kapoor joined Bigg Boss 5, he entered as the only male contestant in the initial days of the season, surrounded by female housemates. Despite the show’s reputation for high drama and conflict, Kapoor maintained a calm demeanor and avoided unnecessary arguments. He even earned praise for his leadership skills as the house captain.

The season, hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, saw Juhi Parmar emerge as the winner. Other notable contestants included Mahekk Chahal, Pooja Mishra, Sunny Leone, and Raageshwari.

Kapoor’s journey on Bigg Boss was not about seeking fame or fortune but about earning the trust and admiration of his loved ones. Reflecting on the experience, Kapoor said, “Now my daughter and wife are proud of me, and that’s all that matters.”



Even after all these years, Kapoor continues to be a beloved figure in Bollywood. He was last seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

For Kapoor, his Bigg Boss journey remains a personal victory, demonstrating his resilience and love for his family.