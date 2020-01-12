हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan happy working with Ranbir in 'Shamshera'

Shakti, who choreographed the "Nainowaale ne" number for Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", says that was a special experience, too.

Shakti Mohan happy working with Ranbir in &#039;Shamshera&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan says choreographing a dance for Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming "Shamshera" was a dream come true.

"When it comes to actors, I had a wish to work with Ranbir Kapoor because I love him as an actor and I think he is one of the finest we have right now. I have choreographed a song for him in ‘Shamshera'. The film releases later this year and I am looking forward to it. God is kind to me that my wishes come true," Shakti told IANS.

Shakti, who choreographed the "Nainowaale ne" number for Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", says that was a special experience, too. " I always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali because the dance and music in his films are so beautiful. When I got a call from him, I was in cloud nine! Now, I want to work with Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan. They are the inspirations of my growing-up years."

Starting her career as a dancer on various dance reality shows, Shakti became popular by winning the second season of "Dance India Dance". She has also closely collaborated with Remo D'Souza and Prabhu Deva and appeared in songs such as "Tees Maar Khan", "Aa Re Pritam Pyaare", nad "Amma dekh". She was also on the first four seasons of the TV show Dance Plus from first to four seasons.

So, which is the favourite dance of Madhuri? "That is such an unfair question! I love them all. If have to choose, it would be "Chane ke khet mein" in the film "Anjaam".

"There is one shot in which she gives several expressions at one go. I do not think there is any actress in this country who can do that except for her," smiled Shakti.

 

Tags:
Shakti MohanRanbir KapoorShamshera
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi: Got lucky to start off with different platforms

Must Watch

PT13M30S

Morning Zee: Watch today's top news stories; January 12, 2020