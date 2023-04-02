topStoriesenglish2590695
NewsLifestylePeople
SHALIN BHANOT

Shalin Bhanot Takes Workout Motivation From Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Song

Shalin, recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shalin, recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
  • While working out at the gym, Shalin was listening to Sidhu Moose Wala’s hit song "So High" when he was struck by the power and energy of the music.

Trending Photos

Shalin Bhanot Takes Workout Motivation From Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Song

New Delhi: Shalin Bhanot who is seen in the latest thrilling drama and fantasy show Bekaboo alongside Eisha Singh and Monalisa, is no stranger to long, intensive shooting hours. Despite his demanding schedule, Shalin is highly committed to his fitness regimen and ensures that he works out regularly. 

Shalin, recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While working out at the gym, Shalin was listening to Sidhu Moose Wala’s hit song "So High" when he was struck by the power and energy of the music. In a heartfelt post on his social media story, Shalin shared how the song reminded him of the late singer and how much he missed him.

Shalin shared an Instagram story, as he was working in the gym, with the song playing in the background and he wrote, "When u need the power, u  listen to the powerful…Miss you Paaji."

Shalin's touching tribute highlights the power of music and how it can evoke strong emotions and memories. 

As a talented actor and fitness enthusiast, Shalin continues to inspire his fans with his dedication to his craft and his commitment to living a healthy and fulfilling life.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?