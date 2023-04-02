Shalin Bhanot Takes Workout Motivation From Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Song

New Delhi: Shalin Bhanot who is seen in the latest thrilling drama and fantasy show Bekaboo alongside Eisha Singh and Monalisa, is no stranger to long, intensive shooting hours. Despite his demanding schedule, Shalin is highly committed to his fitness regimen and ensures that he works out regularly.

Shalin, recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While working out at the gym, Shalin was listening to Sidhu Moose Wala’s hit song "So High" when he was struck by the power and energy of the music. In a heartfelt post on his social media story, Shalin shared how the song reminded him of the late singer and how much he missed him.

Shalin shared an Instagram story, as he was working in the gym, with the song playing in the background and he wrote, "When u need the power, u listen to the powerful…Miss you Paaji."

Shalin's touching tribute highlights the power of music and how it can evoke strong emotions and memories.

As a talented actor and fitness enthusiast, Shalin continues to inspire his fans with his dedication to his craft and his commitment to living a healthy and fulfilling life.