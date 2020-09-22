हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zareen Khan

Shame: Zareen Khan 'disappointed' with Mumbai hospital after grandfather, 87, fails to get help

Zareen Khan posted a video narrating her ordeal and said she is very "disturbed" with what happened. 

Shame: Zareen Khan &#039;disappointed&#039; with Mumbai hospital after grandfather, 87, fails to get help
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@zareenkhan

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan has expressed her disappointment with Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after her 87-year-old grandfather "failed to get help" there. Zareen posted a video narrating her ordeal and said she is very "disturbed" with what happened. 

In the 7-minute long clip, the actress explained what happened to grandfather and despite being in pain, the hospital authority made him wait for a long time. On entering the hospital, his oxygen level, body temperature was checked and everything was normal, she said. However, Zareen added that they were yet again told that her grandfather would undergo coronavirus and a few other tests, which delayed the treatment.

Zareen concluded by saying that she brought her grandfather home as she was scared for him and the medication was given to him by her. 

"Disappointed with Lilavati Hospital! This happened last night. No help provided to my 87-year-old grandfather who was in so much pain. #Shame #Disappointed," read her caption for the video. 

Check out:

Zareen Khan is quite active on social media and often posts videos from her family life. She is best known for her role in the film 'Veer', opposite Salman Khan.

Zareen Khan
