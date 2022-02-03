Shamita Shetty calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘insecure’ says she doesn’t want to see her in future

New Delhi: Salman Khan hosted high-drama reality show Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end but with contestants coming out of the show and opening up on their journey, the buzz around it doesn’t seem to end soon. Actress Shamita Shetty, who was one of the finalists on the show, opened up on her equation with fellow contestant and show’s winner Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita said the latter vibe doesn’t match with hers and her true behaviour and insecurities would come out during tasks.

Tejasswi had age-shamed Shamita and called her an ‘aunty’ during a task when she gave a massage to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi also pulled Shamita during the task, who was saved by Pratik from falling.



“I have forgiven Tejasswi and I don’t think holding things in my heart for too long because I believe that makes me a bitter person. I won’t be able to forget that it will be difficult unless I develop amnesia that won’t be possible,” Shamita told ETimes.

She continued, “I’ve forgiven her but it did pain me to see a woman doing it to another woman. She would get out her insecurities during a task and she would say a lot of things and then sit and justify. And agar apologise bhi karti thi which would rarely happen she would again go on a justifying mode.”

Shamita hinted that Tejasswi’s talk of women empowerment are bogus as they do not match with her actions. “During the finale when my mother’s video was played and she revealed that she broke down after watching me getting age-shamed that thing got to me. When she again got on the mode to justify that’s when I lost it. If you claim to spread awareness about women empowerment please ensure what you speak about another woman even in a state of anger because then that shows your true character”

The actress concluded that she would not like to meet Tejasswi and said, “I like to have positive people around and the friends also I’ve are very solid and grounded people who like to say true things and has the capability of hearing the truth. And I like honest people and my energies with Tejasswi don't match and so there’s no question of me being friends with her”.