NEW DELHI: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film 'Shamshera', a dacoit-drama, has taken the internet by storm with their latest photoshoot. The actors have been turning up the heat with their latest sizzling photoshoot, to promote their upcoming film.



The makers of Shamshera dropped two photos of Ranbir and Vaani from their latest photoshoot. The actors look drop-dead gorgeous as they hold each other close in the pictures. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the makers captioned the photos: "Keeping each other company... Balli & Sona Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July (sic)." Vaani can be seen wearing an ethnic fusion strappy top which she teamed with lack denim shorts and stilettos. Ranbir is seen wearing a white vest paired with deep brown pants and white sneakers. Take a look:



Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor's jaw-dropping photoshoot for 'Shamshera' promotion

Recently, Vaani Kapoor had also shared a few stills from their photoshoot, giving a glimpse of their chemistry. The photos had sent the internet into a frenzy.

Ranbir Kapoor to return to big screen after four years with 'Shamshera'

Speaking of their first collaboration 'Shamshera' is a trilingual film and is all set to hit theatres on July 22, 2022. It is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.



Set in the 1800s, the film is about a dacoit tribe who takes charge in the fight for their rights and independence against the British. Ranbir, for the first time in his career, will play a double role as the central character Shamshera and his father while Vaani is playing a dancer. Sanjay Dutt, who also features in the film, plays Daroga Shuddh Singh, a merciless nemesis of Ranbir.



The film, which was postponed several times, will be released on July 22, 2022, in IMAX theatres, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, coinciding with the Bakrid holiday weekend. The film also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana, Sharat Saxena, Saurabh Shukla, and Aahana Kumra among others in key roles.



'Shamshera' is a part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) three-movie deal with filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who directed 'Agneepath' and 'Brothers'. It marks Ranbir's comeback to the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner after nine years. Ranbir's last two outings with YRF were 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year'.



Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the big screen after a gap of four years as he last starred in the 2018 released 'Sanju'.

