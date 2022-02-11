हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's period dacoit-drama to release on July 22

The release date announcement of 'Shamshera' sees Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor dropping hints about their characters and plot. 

Shamshera teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt&#039;s period dacoit-drama to release on July 22
File Photo

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor fans have been waiting to see the actor back in action after the 2018 film 'Sanju', and it looks like the wait is finally over as one of his highly-anticipated movies 'Shamshera' is set to release soon. 

The upcoming period action-drama stars Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, is slated to hit theatres on July 22, 2022. A teaser of the Yash Raj Films production was released on Friday, announcing the period drama's release date. 

Vaani, who was recently seen in the hit film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', took to her Instagram handle and announced, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. 

The shooting of the film wrappd in January 2020. However after COVID pandemic struck the country, the post-production work was stopped. The production resumed in August 2020 and filming was completed. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorShamsheraShamshera teaserShamshera picsShamshera photosVaani KapoorSanjay Duttshamshera release date
Next
Story

Filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actress Raveena Tandon's father dies at 87

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Badhir News: Attempts are being made to divide the country - Himanta Biswa Sarma