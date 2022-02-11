Shamshera teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's period dacoit-drama to release on July 22

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor fans have been waiting to see the actor back in action after the 2018 film 'Sanju', and it looks like the wait is finally over as one of his highly-anticipated movies 'Shamshera' is set to release soon.

The upcoming period action-drama stars Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, is slated to hit theatres on July 22, 2022. A teaser of the Yash Raj Films production was released on Friday, announcing the period drama's release date.

Vaani, who was recently seen in the hit film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', took to her Instagram handle and announced, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July.

The shooting of the film wrappd in January 2020. However after COVID pandemic struck the country, the post-production work was stopped. The production resumed in August 2020 and filming was completed. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.