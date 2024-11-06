Sharda Sinha's Demise: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Others Pay Tribute To 'Bihar Kokila'
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, aged 72, passed away on Tuesday evening around 9:20 PM due to refractory shock caused by septicaemia.
Trending Photos
Sharda Sinha Death: The Indian Film Industry mourned the passing away of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha. Various actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Manoj Tiwari, among paid heartfelt tributes to the late singer.
Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories and mourned the loss of Sharda Sinha, he bid farewell to her and also added her song to his story 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya'.
Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss of Sharda Sinha, who passed away aged 72. Bidding farewell to her, the acclaimed actor called the late singer a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music.
Farewell to Sharda Sinha ji, a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music, whose voice celebrated Bihar's rich traditions. From 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' to her iconic Chhath Puja songs, her legacy will resonate forever. Om Shanti. #ShardaSinha #BhojpuriLegend pic.twitter.com/PgKmAUQsyN — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 6, 2024
Manoj first took to X, where he shared the post of the late singer’s son Anshuman, who wrote the sad news in Hindi, which read: “All of you will always pray and love for the mother. Chhathi Maiya has called mother to her. She is no longer among us." The acclaimed actor, who was born in Belwa near the city of Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar, expressed his sadness in a tweet. He wrote: “Bahut dukhad samachar! Apni gayaki se Bhojpuri sangeet aur gayaki ko rashtrya avum antarashtiyra patal par le jaane waali mahan gayika Shardaji ko naman. Bhagwaan unki aatma ko shanti pradaan karein. Om Shaanti. (Very sad news!! Salute to the great singer Shardaji who took Bhojpuri music and singing to the national and international stage. May God grant peace to his soul! Om Shanti”).” He then shared a farewell post the late singer on his Instagram story, which read: “Farewell to Sharda Sinha ji, a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music, whose voice celebrated Bihar's rich traditions.” “From 'Kahe Toh Se e Sajna to her iconic Chhath Puja songs, her legacy will resonate forever. Om Shanti. Sharda Sinha #BhojpuriLegend,”
Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram and thanked Sharda Sinha for lending her voice for her show, Maharani. Her post reads "Thank you for your beautiful voice and all the music @shardasinha_official ma’am. Can never thank you enough for the magic you brought to #Maharani Eternally Grateful.. RIP .. Om Shanti (sic)."
Ravi Kishan who was recently seen in Laapataa Ladies took to X paid his heartfelt tributes to the late singer.
____ __ ____ _____ ________ __ _____ _____ ____ __ ____ __ ____ ____ _____ __ _____ ____ __ __ ___ ____ ___ _____ ______ __ __ ____ ___ ____ ___ _
___ ____ ____ ______ ______ ___
_ _____ _____ ______ #shardasinha pic.twitter.com/jCu3ZJ2poF — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 5, 2024
Pawan Singh took to his X handle and expressed sorrow over the death of famous folk singer.
_____ __ '____ ______' _____ ______ __ __ ____ ____ ____ __, __ __ ___ __ ___ ___
_____ __________ __ ____ ____ _____ ___ _____ ___ __ ____ _______ __ _________ __ __ ___ ____ __ _____ ______ _____
___________ __ pic.twitter.com/aDafm1ZN25 — Pawan Singh (@PawanSingh909) November 5, 2024
Sharda Sinha was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to illness a few days ago before she was put on a ventilator when her health deteriorated on Monday. She ruled the hearts of the common people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh with popular Chhath songs. such as “Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan”, “Kelwa Ke Paat Par”, “ Sakal Jagatarini Hey Chhathi Mata” and “Ganga Ji Ke Paniya” to name a few. Sharda Sinha has lent her vocal prowess to almost 62 Chhath songs across nine albums. She came back with new songs after a decade in 2016. She had even crooned numbers in the Hindi film industry including “Maine Pyar Kiya” and “Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2”. (With IANS Inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv