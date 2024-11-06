Advertisement
SHARDA SINHA

Sharda Sinha's Demise: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Others Pay Tribute To 'Bihar Kokila'

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, aged 72, passed away on Tuesday evening around 9:20 PM due to refractory shock caused by septicaemia.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sharda Sinha's Demise: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Others Pay Tribute To 'Bihar Kokila' (Image: File Photo)

Sharda Sinha Death: The Indian Film Industry mourned the passing away of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha. Various actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Manoj Tiwari, among paid heartfelt tributes to the late singer.

Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories and mourned the loss of Sharda Sinha, he bid farewell to her and also added her song to his story 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya'. 

Manoj Bajpayee  mourned the loss of Sharda Sinha, who passed away aged 72. Bidding farewell to her, the acclaimed actor called the late singer a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music.

Manoj first took to X, where he shared the post of the late singer’s son Anshuman, who wrote the sad news in Hindi, which read: “All of you will always pray and love for the mother. Chhathi Maiya has called mother to her. She is no longer among us." The acclaimed actor, who was born in Belwa near the city of Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar, expressed his sadness in a tweet. He wrote: “Bahut dukhad samachar! Apni gayaki se Bhojpuri sangeet aur gayaki ko rashtrya avum antarashtiyra patal par le jaane waali mahan gayika Shardaji ko naman. Bhagwaan unki aatma ko shanti pradaan karein. Om Shaanti. (Very sad news!! Salute to the great singer Shardaji who took Bhojpuri music and singing to the national and international stage. May God grant peace to his soul! Om Shanti”).” He then shared a farewell post the late singer on his Instagram story, which read: “Farewell to Sharda Sinha ji, a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music, whose voice celebrated Bihar's rich traditions.” “From 'Kahe Toh Se e Sajna to her iconic Chhath Puja songs, her legacy will resonate forever. Om Shanti. Sharda Sinha #BhojpuriLegend,”

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram and thanked Sharda Sinha for lending her voice for  her show, Maharani. Her post reads "Thank you for your beautiful voice and all the music @shardasinha_official ma’am. Can never thank you enough for the magic you brought to #Maharani Eternally Grateful.. RIP .. Om Shanti (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Ravi Kishan who was recently seen in Laapataa Ladies took to X paid his heartfelt tributes to the late singer. 

 

