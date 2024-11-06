Sharda Sinha Death: The Indian Film Industry mourned the passing away of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha. Various actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Manoj Tiwari, among paid heartfelt tributes to the late singer.

Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories and mourned the loss of Sharda Sinha, he bid farewell to her and also added her song to his story 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya'.

Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss of Sharda Sinha, who passed away aged 72. Bidding farewell to her, the acclaimed actor called the late singer a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music.

Farewell to Sharda Sinha ji, a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music, whose voice celebrated Bihar's rich traditions. From 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' to her iconic Chhath Puja songs, her legacy will resonate forever. Om Shanti. #ShardaSinha #BhojpuriLegend pic.twitter.com/PgKmAUQsyN — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 6, 2024

Manoj first took to X, where he shared the post of the late singer’s son Anshuman, who wrote the sad news in Hindi, which read: “All of you will always pray and love for the mother. Chhathi Maiya has called mother to her. She is no longer among us." The acclaimed actor, who was born in Belwa near the city of Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar, expressed his sadness in a tweet. He wrote: “Bahut dukhad samachar! Apni gayaki se Bhojpuri sangeet aur gayaki ko rashtrya avum antarashtiyra patal par le jaane waali mahan gayika Shardaji ko naman. Bhagwaan unki aatma ko shanti pradaan karein. Om Shaanti. (Very sad news!! Salute to the great singer Shardaji who took Bhojpuri music and singing to the national and international stage. May God grant peace to his soul! Om Shanti”).” He then shared a farewell post the late singer on his Instagram story, which read: “Farewell to Sharda Sinha ji, a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music, whose voice celebrated Bihar's rich traditions.” “From 'Kahe Toh Se e Sajna to her iconic Chhath Puja songs, her legacy will resonate forever. Om Shanti. Sharda Sinha #BhojpuriLegend,”

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram and thanked Sharda Sinha for lending her voice for her show, Maharani. Her post reads "Thank you for your beautiful voice and all the music @shardasinha_official ma’am. Can never thank you enough for the magic you brought to #Maharani Eternally Grateful.. RIP .. Om Shanti (sic)."

Ravi Kishan who was recently seen in Laapataa Ladies took to X paid his heartfelt tributes to the late singer.

Pawan Singh took to his X handle and expressed sorrow over the death of famous folk singer.

Sharda Sinha was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to illness a few days ago before she was put on a ventilator when her health deteriorated on Monday. She ruled the hearts of the common people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh with popular Chhath songs. such as “Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan”, “Kelwa Ke Paat Par”, “ Sakal Jagatarini Hey Chhathi Mata” and “Ganga Ji Ke Paniya” to name a few. Sharda Sinha has lent her vocal prowess to almost 62 Chhath songs across nine albums. She came back with new songs after a decade in 2016. She had even crooned numbers in the Hindi film industry including “Maine Pyar Kiya” and “Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2”. (With IANS Inputs)