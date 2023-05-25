topStoriesenglish2613135
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAWN MENDES

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Rekindle Romance With PDA

Camila and Shawn were reportedly out on a coffee date.

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:00 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Rekindle Romance With PDA

Los Angeles: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoyed a romantic stroll in New York as their relationship continues to go from strength to strength. The loved-up couple, who split in 2021 after two years of dating, rekindled their romance last month after they were seen kissing and cuddling at Coachella, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Camila and Shawn decided to treat themselves to a coffee date and they were all smiles as they held hands while exploring the Big Apple. The couple both opted for casual outfits, with Camila wearing a pair of distressed jeans and a plain white crop top.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she also opted for a black leather jacket and kept her belongings safe in a backpack.

Shawn also opted for a pair of light-blue jeans and dark backpack. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the singer showed off his muscles and tattoos by wearing a brown vest top.

Their latest date comes after a source revealed the couple have been secretly dating for work, having realised just how "special" their relationship is after they split.

"They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go," the source told the publication.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818