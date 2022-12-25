NEW DELHI: Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star and rumoured boyfriend of actress Tunisha Sharma, who committed suicide on Saturday on the sets of the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was on Sunday, sent to police custody for four days, until December 28. The actor, who is currently seen as the male lead on TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday after Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against him and accused him of provoking her daughter to end her life.

Tunisha's mother told police that the actress and Sheezan were in a relationship. However, the 20-year-old was disturbed and stressed out after Sheezan broke up with her almost 15 days ago. As per ABPLive, the two actors also had a major fight almost five days before Tunisha claimed her life on the sets of the TV show.

Tunisha, who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Mumbai after she was found hanging in the make-up room of Sheezan Khan, was declared brought dead by doctors. Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said, adding that there were no injury marks on her body. The initial probe suggested she died due to asphyxiation. Waliv police said they had to break open the door after she did not come out for a long time.

Tunisha Sharma's colleagues claimed she had died by suicide, but the police conducted an investigation on the spot and said no suicide note was recovered. They said they will investigate her death from both murder and suicide angles. Meanwhile, sources suggested that as per the police, Sheezan was no cooperating during his interrogation and also did not divulge about their recent alleged fight with Tunisha.