Sheezan Khan suicide prone after Tunisha’s death? Actor’s lawyer shares BIG update about his mental health

New Delhi: Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide on the sets of her tv show has taken everyone by storm. Accusations have been made against her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of cheating on her and leading her to this step. Sheezan was arrested by the police in the case and his judicial custody has been extended by 15 days.

Now, in a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Sheezan’s lawyer opened up about his mental health and said that we cannot understand his status right now. He also said that a person who has never faced police and jail in his life is facing media trial, what do you expect? Narrating another incident, he said, “Three days ago, an inmate in Taloja committed suicide. Owing to this, we have requested for counselling, counselling with security so that he is under observation at all time and never left alone.”

20 year-old Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show `Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul` on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan repeatedly keeps changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his `Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul` co-star. The deceased actor`s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha`s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation in front of a woman officer. "When the woman police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying," an official said.

(With ANI inputs)