Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753132
NewsLifestylePeople
SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Quad Biking In Mauritius, Fans Are Impressed: Watch

The 'Thank You For Coming' actress on Tuesday, dropped an exciting video on Instagram of her first-time quad biking, thrilling her fans. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 07:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Quad Biking In Mauritius, Fans Are Impressed: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in Mauritius, has been sharing many pictures and videos from the trip. 

The 'Thank You For Coming' actress on Tuesday, dropped an exciting video on Instagram of her first-time quad biking, thrilling her fans.

The video shows Shehnaaz's adventurous side as she races fearlessly against the wind. In the video, Shehnaaz maneuvers the quad bike across rough terrains. Wearing a casual yet stylish outfit, she can be seen enjoying the ride. 

Her caption read, "my first time... quad biking at Casela...." Soon after Shehnaaz dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section. One fan wrote, "She is such a positive soul. She invests in personal growth... She is healing herself.... May God protect you from all negativity. God is always there for you because you are a pure soul." Another fan commented, "Look at you go, girl! Glad to see you having so much fun!"

On the Bollywood front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

The actress is now gearing up for her next project Sab First Class along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab
DNA Video
DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus
DNA Video
DNA: Lalu Yadav's New Plan for Misa Bharti's Victory
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Powerful in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?