Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in latest video: ‘Our journey is still going on’

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday shared a new video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen with spiritual Guru BK Shivani, who is also late actor Sidharth Shukla’s guru maa.

During the interview, Shehnaaz expressed how she always used to tell Sidharth that she wants to have a conversation with the spiritual Guru.

Shehnaaz shared, “I would often tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Sister Shivani. I really like her. He always said ‘Yes, definitely’ and then, it eventually happened. I always had the intention and that probably reached you in some way.”

During the chat, Shehnaaz also spoke about those whose souls have departed and said, “People lose people. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together.”

She also went on saying that Sidharth taught her a lot in mere 2 years and said, “I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot,” she said in reference to Sidharth Shukla. “God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something. In those 2 years, I learnt so much. My path was going to go towards God and that is probably why this soul led me towards that path. He taught me so much. He made me meet you. I could strongly handle everything.”

Shehnaaz further stated, “When I would go on a shoot, I would often think, ‘He also used to shoot’. Then I thought, ‘Why am I thinking like this?’ I thought I should give a good performance, and perform from his side as well.”

Shehnaaz finally spoke about her journey with her friend Sidharth and said, “Our journey remains. His journey is complete. Our journey together is done for now, but maybe later, it will continue. Like in movies, they write, ‘will be continued…’ A happy ending is certain. Our journey is still going on.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She came as a nobody but left the show after winning millions of hearts by her cuteness and innocence while being on the show. Her chemistry with fellow contestant and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla became the talk-of-the-town. Their fans fondly referred them as ‘SidNaaz’.

The duo was rumoured to be dating from quite some time. Shehnaaz was completely broken post the sad demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth. The popular TV actor passed away on September 2, 2020, due to heart attack at his Mumbai residence.

On the work front, Sana was last seen in a Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', which also starred 'Diljit Dosanjh' in lead role.