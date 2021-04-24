Shehnaaz Gill rules the internet with her boss-woman dance routine to Selena Gomez's song - WATCH

New Delhi: Punjabi film actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill recently took to Instagram to share a fierce dance routine to Selena Gomez's song 'Look At Her Now' and fans cannot stop watching her compelling dance moves and mindblowing expressions.

In the video, the actress was seen wearing a black halter top paired with jeans and completed her fierce look with earrings that read "BOSS" and tied her hair back in a bun.

Shehnaaz captured her fans' attention with her bold moves as she grooved to the upbeat song.

Check out her latest dance video:

After watching the video, Gill's friends and fans rushed to the comment section to praise her amazing moves and boss-lady vibe. One fan wrote, "Oh my my my! You killed it girl", while another said, "Look at her now, Ur growth is commendable".

Shehnaaz Gill has appeared in several Punjabi films but gained immense fame after her appearance in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Now, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media as well with 7.5 million followers.

She has featured in several music videos such as 'Bhula Dunga', 'Keh Gayi Sorry', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Waada Hai', 'Shona Shona', and 'Fly'. The actress will next be seen in the music video 'Habit' alongside Sidharth Shukla. She also has a movie 'Honsla Rakh' in the pipeline.